Oakmont High School Locked Down, Student Detained

ROSEVILLE — Oakmont High School in Roseville was locked down Tuesday after reports a student brought a weapon on campus, police said.

Officers say the student was detained and no one was hurt.

The Roseville Joint Unified School District asked parents not to go to the campus. Police said the lockdown would be cleared once officers’ search of the campus is complete.

Officers are on scene at Oakmont High School due to a report of a student on campus with a weapon. The student has been detained, no one was injured and the students are safe. School will remain on lock down while officers do a thorough search of the campus. — Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) February 6, 2018

Police said the lockdown was lifted just before 1:30 p.m. after officers found a “firearm.” It was not immediately known what kind of gun it was.