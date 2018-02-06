Stockton Party Gras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join us on February 10th for Party Gras: Cajun. Grub. Cocktails. Set in historic Downtown Stockton, we’re putting a voodoo spin on the classic NOLA celebrate. Hosted by Goodstock Productions & Deliberation Room. Goodstock Productions is an events company based in Northern CA- specializing in social, corporate, and special events. Voted Best Event Planner, 2017 in San Joaquin Magazine!

More info:

Party Gras

Saturday

Dinner is 7-9pm / after party is 9pm-2am

Deliberation Room, 19 N. California, Stockton

(209) 610-0482

GoodStockCA.com