Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Stockton Party Gras

Posted 2:35 PM, February 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:39PM, February 6, 2018


Join us on February 10th for Party Gras: Cajun.  Grub.  Cocktails.  Set in historic Downtown Stockton, we’re putting a voodoo spin on the classic NOLA celebrate.  Hosted by Goodstock Productions & Deliberation Room.  Goodstock Productions is an events company based in Northern CA- specializing in social, corporate, and special events.  Voted Best Event Planner, 2017 in San Joaquin Magazine!

More info:
Party Gras
Saturday
Dinner is 7-9pm / after party is 9pm-2am
Deliberation Room, 19 N. California, Stockton
(209) 610-0482
GoodStockCA.com