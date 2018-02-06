Teenager who Fatally Shot 14-Year-Old to be Released Early from Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST POINT -- In spite of her pain, Debbie Fouch wanted her son's 16-year-old killer to get help in the foothills.

So, against the wishes of her family, she pressed for him to be tried as a juvenile instead of an adult. With the minimal punishment she feels he received, she's regretting that decision.

"When she said, 'Well, we're going to give him one year and time served,' I almost had a heart attack," she said.

Fouch learned Tuesday her 14-year-old son's killer would walk free this week.

Colby, the nephew she cared for since he was 6-months-old and adopted at 2, was shot to death by a friend in 2016 as the two hung out by a quarry in West Point.

"So the hardest part was that it just seems like they lied to us all the way through this," Fouch said. "I had all these promises given to me. This kid was gonna go and he was gonna be in 'til he was 21. He was gonna get therapy."

That's part of the reason why Fouch feels the person who killed her child is also being let down by the system freeing him less than two years after his crime.

In the small town of West Point with less than 700 people, everyone who signed Colby's memorial banners -- everyone in the community -- knows who pulled the trigger, but FOX40 is not naming him because he was prosecuted as a minor.

Sixteen at the time, the shooter was struggling with drugs and alcohol. FOX40 was told that because of the trouble he and Colby had gotten into, they were not supposed to be together the day of the killing.

Fouch makes no excuses for her fun-loving, animal-loving, mouthy sixth child.

"It was 4/20. Let's be serious," Fouch said. "They were stupid. They were young boys. They were gonna go smoke weed."

Despite that, she also says he shouldn't have been killed in a way that's falsely been passed off as an accident.

"He put his hands up in front of his face to stop the shot. Where the kid was standing, Colby either heard the bullet go in the chamber... the shell go in the chamber or he saw the gun pointed at him," she said.

"I dropped to the floor crying," remembers Ava Mosley.

Mosley is still trying to cope with the loss she's felt since her boyfriend Colby was killed. She rides his horse to feel close to him.

With her anger over his killer being released, she's already being hassled by other kids at school.

"Really upset, very mad that someone would tell me not to be mad about it," Mosley said.

For those who loved Colby, they feel there's another part of this story.

"If this was a black kid that killed a white kid, this would be a totally different case," Fouch said. "Even now, there's no justice for Colby."

The district attorney in Calaveras County would not answer any questions about Tuesday's decision for release because this is a juvenile case.

Colby's family says they've won a $4.2 million civil case against the killer, garnishing his future earnings.