Davis Police Investigating Parking Ticket Scam

Police say they have received multiple complaints about the email.

"We don't collect parking tickets that way and we certainly don't encourage people to click on links that come to them in that fashion," said Paul Doroshov, a lieutenant at the Davis Police Department.

The email itself has some of what appear to be legitimate facts including a citation number but it also has red flags including a signature that says "Sincerely, Police Department."

Police say the city would never send residents an email to pay a parking ticket.

Davis residents FOX40 spoke to say such a scam is not that shocking.

"There are always people trying to cause trouble," said Davis resident Bethany Groot. "There are tons of scams, you look at spam emails and the try to get you information."

Another resident, William Lance, is not surprised by scam either.

"Doesn't surprise me at all these times and days people try to do anything for money," said Lance.

Those who receive the parking email are encouraged to contact police.