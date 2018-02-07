Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Fill the Boot for Burns Preview

Posted 1:38 PM, February 7, 2018, by

Local firefighters are asking you to help “Fill Their Boots” -- Firefighters from many of the fire departments serving Sacramento and surrounding communities will support the Firefighters Burn Institute in their annual “Fill the Boot for Burns” Boot Drive fundraiser. This year’s Boot Drive will be held February 8-11 at Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights.