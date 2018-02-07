Local firefighters are asking you to help “Fill Their Boots” -- Firefighters from many of the fire departments serving Sacramento and surrounding communities will support the Firefighters Burn Institute in their annual “Fill the Boot for Burns” Boot Drive fundraiser. This year’s Boot Drive will be held February 8-11 at Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights.
Fill the Boot for Burns Preview
-
Lodi Fire Department Worried Low Staffing Could Cause Problems
-
Funeral Procession Begins for San Diego Firefighter
-
Small Chance of Rain Possible Over Thomas Fire Burn Area
-
Thomas Fire Becomes Largest in State’s History
-
Sac Metro Fire Crews Demonstrate Holiday Fire Dangers
-
-
Crews Quickly Put Out Attic Fire in Meadowview-Area Home
-
Containment Reaches 92 Percent Around Thomas Fire
-
Funeral Held for Firefighter Killed in Southern California Wildfire
-
Firefighter Dies While Battling Southern California Wildfire
-
Northern California Firefighters Helping in Ventura County
-
-
Veteran Auburn City Firefighter Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
-
Ventura County Fire Burns Over 30,000 Acres
-
Two Killed in Head-On Collision, Tanker Explosion on HWY 20 in Sierra