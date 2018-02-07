Inmates Escape from San Joaquin County Honor Farm, Lead Deputies on Pursuit

FRENCH CAMP — Two inmates at the San Joaquin County Jail’s Honor Farm led deputies on a pursuit Tuesday night after escaping from the facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday , officers discovered two inmates, Joshua Underwood and Scott Brandner, missing from their beds during a headcount.

Officials then began searching for the men, eventually finding them in Tracy — where they led officers on a pursuit in a 2004 Toyota Sienna van allegedly stolen out of Lathrop.

The suspects were able to evade capture, according to the sheriff’s office, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

Underwood was in custody on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property.

Brandner was being held on charges of embezzlement and possession of stolen property and a fake ID.

The suspects are known to frequent the Tracy area, according to the sheriff’s office. Those with information regarding the inmates’ location are encouraged to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.