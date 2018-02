Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Old Sacramento as they bring Mardi Gras celebrations here to our city. Check out performers, music, drink specials and more!

More info:

Mardi Gras Festival Crawl

Saturday 8pm-1am

2nd & K Street, Old Sacramento

Free

(916) 970-5226

OldSacramento.com

Facebook: @OldSacramento

Twitter: @OldSacramento