Police Looking for Hercules Man Last Seen in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A 27-year-old Hercules man walked away from a residence in Fairfield and hasn’t been seen since Saturday, police say.

According to Fairfield Police, Zachery Rose was spending the weekend with a friend at a home on the 2400 block of Shorey Way, before he walked away from the residence, leaving behind his car and belongings.

Police say Rose hasn’t made contact with friends or family since Feb. 3.

The man is described as a white male, 6’1″, 240 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt and black shoes.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau.