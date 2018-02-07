Skunk Mating Season Starting Early in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Skunks are highly active right now in the greater Sacramento region.

Skunk mating season typically peaks after Valentines Day, but this year, they seem to be looking for love a little early, possibly because of the unusually warm winter weather.

Matt Meshriy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said their smell simply lingers longer when there's a lack of rain, which may explain why people might notice them more right now.

Wildlife experts caution against leaving pet foot outside, which may attract skunks to your property.

If you're having a problem with skunks near your home, there are several licensed trappers in the Sacramento and San Joaquin region who can remove the animals safely.

Over the phone, FOX40 spoke to one trapper Wednesday afternoon who declined an on camera interview, saying he said he was exhausted after along day of trapping skunks -- one of which had sprayed him.