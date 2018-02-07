Two Arrested After Shooting Near Colusa Casino

COLUSA COUNTY — A man is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night near Colusa Casino, police say.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man arrived at the casino after being shot nearby. When deputies arrived at the casino just before 9 p.m., they located the man and he was then transported to Rideout Memorial Hospital in Marysville.

Shortly thereafter, deputies set up a perimeter in the area and with the help of the CHP, located a truck possibly belonging to a suspect.

According to police, the truck was found outside a residence northwest of the casino. With assistance from the Colusa County Special Operations and Response Team, deputies were able to locate two suspects inside the residence.

The two individuals, Ysidro Chico Arismendez, 33, and Shantrice Nicole Moon‐Gomez, 20, were then taken into custody and booked in Colusa County Jail on a series of weapon, criminal conspiracy, robbery and attempted murder charges.

The sheriff’s department encourages those with more information regarding the shooting to contact law enforcement.