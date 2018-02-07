Two Victims Injured in Shooting on Altos Avenue in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that left at least two people injured.
The shooting happened near the corner of Altos and Eleanor avenues — near the Sacramento Northern Bike Trail — around 2:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Both victims suffered from gunshot wounds. One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.
Authorities are looking for a suspect vehicle but have not released a description yet.
38.616624 -121.449294