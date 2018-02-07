Two Victims Injured in Shooting on Altos Avenue in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that left at least two people injured.

The shooting happened near the corner of Altos and Eleanor avenues — near the Sacramento Northern Bike Trail — around 2:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Both victims suffered from gunshot wounds. One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.

Authorities are looking for a suspect vehicle but have not released a description yet.

No description of the shooter or the suspect's car available just yet. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/37PqAkZoHp — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) February 7, 2018

Search by @SacPolice underway for at least 1 gunman who fled in a car after a double shooting on Altos Avenue. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ydV429WkSy — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) February 7, 2018