Two Victims Injured in Shooting on Altos Avenue in North Sacramento

Posted 3:03 PM, February 7, 2018, by , Updated at 03:02PM, February 7, 2018

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that left at least two people injured.

The shooting happened near the corner of Altos and Eleanor avenues — near the Sacramento Northern Bike Trail — around 2:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Both victims suffered from gunshot wounds. One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.

Authorities are looking for a suspect vehicle but have not released a description yet.

