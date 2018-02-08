Adopt a Pet: Zach

Simone is outside getting a lot of love from Zach, a 6-year-old American Staffordshire mix in need of a new home.
|Animal ID
|37581069
|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix
|Age
|6 years 29 days
|Gender
|Male
|Size
|Large
|Color
|Tan/White
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Site
|Adoptions
|Location
|Dog Runs - Adoptions
|Intake Date
|1/10/2018
|Adoption Price
|$110.00
I lived with dogs in my previous home.
I don't have a history with cats, but may do well with them with a slow introduction.
I don't have a history with kids, but I might do well with them! Bring them down for me to meet.
##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####
Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.