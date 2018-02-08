Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Adopt a Pet: Zach

Posted 10:55 AM, February 8, 2018, by

Simone is outside getting a lot of love from Zach, a 6-year-old American Staffordshire mix in need of a new home.

Animal ID 37581069
Species Dog
Breed Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix
Age 6 years 29 days
Gender Male
Size Large
Color Tan/White
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Site Adoptions
Location Dog Runs - Adoptions
Intake Date 1/10/2018
Adoption Price $110.00

I lived with dogs in my previous home.
I don't have a history with cats, but may do well with them with a slow introduction.
I don't have a history with kids, but I might do well with them! Bring them down for me to meet.

##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####
Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.