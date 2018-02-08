Adopt a Pet: Zach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is outside getting a lot of love from Zach, a 6-year-old American Staffordshire mix in need of a new home.

Animal ID 37581069 Species Dog Breed Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix Age 6 years 29 days Gender Male Size Large Color Tan/White Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Site Adoptions Location Dog Runs - Adoptions Adoption Price $110.00

I lived with dogs in my previous home.

I don't have a history with cats, but may do well with them with a slow introduction.

I don't have a history with kids, but I might do well with them! Bring them down for me to meet.

##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####

Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.