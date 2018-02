A serial rapist attacks dozens of times in Northern California and law enforcement can’t catch him.

Two years later, a man is terrorizing Southern California and it doesn’t take long for those attacks to turn deadly.

Debbi Domingo lost her mother, Anne Penn lost her aunt and uncle and Michelle Cruz lost her sister. Could the same man be responsible for all of the crimes?

The families and the investigators are determined to find out.

