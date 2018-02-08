First Female Patrol Officers in Sacramento Honored by City, Police Department

SACRAMENTO –Two former Sacramento police officers were honored Thursday for making history.

The path to this day wasn’t easy for Felicia Allen and Flossie Crump.

“We were black, we were different, we were female,” Allen said.

Allen and Crump joined the department in 1974. Allen says being an officer wasn’t her dream job. She just needed a job and applied thinking they didn’t hire women, but she ended up in the police academy.

They didn’t quit. Their dedication to the force never wavered. They faced discrimination, from the outside and inside, head on and it paid off

“I received obscene and racist phone calls from fellow officers,” Crump said. “I thank God for my supporters and my distractors. Both made me stronger than I could ever imagine.”

To honor the two history makers, the Sacramento Police Department dedicated its headquarters’ atrium to them. It’s now called the Crump-Allen Atrium.

Crump spent 25 years on the force. Allen spent 16 years. These two women led the way for so many others and say while they dealt with negativity they couldn’t have done it without their families and supportive officers who looked passed their race and gender.