Kings Fans Still Have to ‘Wait and See’ Amid Trade Reports

SACRAMENTO -- It's been tough being a Sacramento Kings fan the last several years.

The team was a little short on bodies Thursday, which is fine because help is on the way -- sort of.

"I think every move that was made today is about the future, about putting this team in the best situation to move forward with number 1 -- money, and making decisions on guys who aren't going to be part of the future," Kings broadcaster Grant Napear said.

Napear hears many differing opinions on the Kings during his radio show. He knows there will be a level of frustration among fans given Thursday's trade -- guard Malachi Richardson for Toronto forward Bruno Caboclo -- and having just 17 wins this season.

"This, by no means, is a finished product here in Sacramento. They love their draft picks this year. They love Bogdon (Bogdanovic), and they think Willie (Cauley-Stein) is going to develop into an excellent player. He's having a good third year. And then, they're going to have another high pick this year, so it's kind of wait and see," Napear said.

"Wait and see" are not exactly words that are overly exciting to Kings fans but some see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Hoops fans like Ty Peterson knows this first-hand. His hometown Milwaukee Bucks have been a work in progress for quite some time, and now they're a playoff team.

"I definitely understand what it's like to have a team that is rebuilding. The Bucks were pretty bad when I was a teenager in Wisconsin, so it's good to see the team coming back," Peterson said. "See it through, it gets good."

But with the Kings more than a decade removed from their last playoff appearance, it's easy to understand why some fans' hope is fading.