Local Charter School Abruptly Closes Its Doors in the Middle of the School Year; Parents Forced to Find New Schools

SACRAMENTO — Local parents are faced with the task of finding a new school for their children after a charter school abruptly closed its doors.

What was most surprising for parents is just how quickly they found out about the school closing.

Imagine, you drop your kid off for school and when you go to pick them up at the end of the day you’re told “Today is the last day of classes, the school is permanently closed.”

That was a reality for parents who have students at Paramount Collegiate Academy.

The academy had been open since September 2015 and it abruptly closed Wednesday afternoon. The school informed parents it was closing due to bankruptcy.

This is the letter left on the schools front door this morning. Founder Dawn Douglas saying in the letter it’s for complex reasons including funding as to why the school was closing @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/B2x9lNiVQu — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) February 8, 2018

Both the school’s website and Facebook page have been shut down.

The school’s president and CEO Dawn Douglaswrote a letter to parents informing them that she would personally work with them to get their children in new schools.

A sign posted outside of the school says administration will be on hand Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to assist with student transfers.

Paramount Collegiate Academy will be open today and tomorrow from 9am-4pm to help students with transferring to a new school. New office hours also posted @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/71MdwMBb8z — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) February 8, 2018

Thursday morning, parents for 70 children who once came to Paramount are suddenly looking for new places for their children to learn and parents have taken their frustrations to the internet.

Many of took to Facebook to express how surprised they are by this move.

Multiple parents said they had actually just signed up their kids for classes less than 2 weeks ago.

Now, parents are questioning just how long administration knew about about possible bankruptcy and why they were still enrolling students.