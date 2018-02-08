Singer from Sacramento Opened for Ariana Grande the Night of Manchester Bombing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Singer Victoria Monet once roamed the halls of Sheldon High School in Sacramento.

She's excited to officially release her new single on Friday because of what she believes it means for women.

"My song is basically giving the woman the confidence to kinda be herself," she said. "Be sexy, be fearless, be free."

With a new album set for release later this month, Victoria is freeing herself from old ways and an old relationship.

"Taylor Swift is not the only one that can do it," she said with a laugh.

But she worked through that love hangover to produce her new album with her ex, both growing and maturing in the process. But that was, by far, not the only intense emotional challenge the 24-year-old has faced in the last year.

Victoria was opening for Ariana Grande on her "Dangerous Woman" tour in Europe last year when a terror attack struck Manchester Arena.

"I've thought about that, I've replayed that a million times in my head," she said.

Time has provided some healing, but Victoria says this past Halloween was hard.

"People acting scary, and like fire and all of those things kind of ignite all of those things," she told FOX40. "They trigger you a little bit."

Not only that, but she was in Las Vegas the night a gunman opened fire on a country music festival, killing 58 people.

With all of the support she's gotten after those incidents, from places like Sheldon High which helped plant the seed for her career, she will keep pushing her music to the next verse.

"It's dependent on the person to be strong enough to say, 'No matter what, I'm just gonna go for it,'" she said.