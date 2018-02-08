Stockton Teen Who Livestreamed Fatal Crash Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison

LOS BANOS — A Stockton teen who plead no contest to charges of driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister was sentenced to prison Thursday morning.

Obdulia Sanchez was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment.

The accident occurred while she was driving her sister Jacqueline Sanchez, and another girl westbound down Henry Miller Road around 6:40 p.m. back in July 2017.

CHP reports the 18-year-old overcorrected the 2003 Buick when it traveled off the edge of the road. The car then swerved to the opposite edge of the roadway and crashed through a barbed wire fence, overturning in a field.

Neither of the 14-year-old girls was wearing a seat belt and both were ejected from the vehicle.

Jacqueline died as a result of the crash. The other passenger sustained major trauma to her right leg.

Prosecutors say Sanchez livestreamed on Instagram while driving and the video shows her taking her hands off the steering wheel.

The recording also shows her after the crash, leaning over her sister’s body.