A free event for Valentines. UPcyclePOP, Remade in Sacramento, is a playful pop-up market for artistically repurposed art, furniture, fashion, home design and inventions. Watch artists repurpose discarded items into works of art, play with the interactive art installations, sip wine, participate in a pop-up theatre, listen to live Jazz from Take 7 & Sacramento Jazz Quartet and shop sustainably for Valentines. Support our local creative economy and have fun. UPcyclePOP is free to the public with free parking.

More info:

UPCyclePOP

Sunday

12pm - 6pm

7300 Folsom Blvd

UPCyclePOP.com