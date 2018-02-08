Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

A free event for Valentines.  UPcyclePOP, Remade in Sacramento, is a playful pop-up market for artistically repurposed art, furniture, fashion, home design and inventions.  Watch artists repurpose discarded items into works of art, play with the interactive art installations, sip wine, participate in a pop-up theatre, listen to live Jazz from Take 7 & Sacramento Jazz Quartet and shop sustainably for Valentines.  Support our local creative economy and have fun.  UPcyclePOP is free to the public with free parking.

More info:
UPCyclePOP
Sunday
12pm - 6pm
7300 Folsom Blvd
UPCyclePOP.com