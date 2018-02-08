Year of the Dog Celebration Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Year of the Dog will be celebrated with a gala event at Hiram Johnson High School. Sacramento has a rich tapestry of diverse cultures, and the Chinese New Year Culture Association (CNYCA) is privileged to showcase Chinese culture and heritage with friends and neighbors. This event will feature a dragon dance, martial arts, cultural entertainment, community exhibits, arts and crafts, food vendors, and children’s games.

February 10, 2018, Saturday

Stage Program:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Business Exhibition:

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Children's Games:

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Hiram Johnson High School

6879 14th Avenue

Sacramento, CA 95820

Free Parking

Adult: $6; Children 12 & under: $1