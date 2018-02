Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for ways to spend your weekend? Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul has a few ideas for you.

Miranda Lambert: Living Like Hippies Tour

Golden 1 Center

Thurs 7pm

Valentine Haunt Sacramento

Scream Park Pavilion

Fri & Sat 7pm-10pm

Port, Wine and Chocolate Lovers' Weekend

Old Sugar Mill

Sat & Sun 10am-5pm

USA Rugby Eagles vs. Canada

Papa Murphy's Park

Sat 3pm-5pm

Make It A Night

Sacramento Carnaval 2018

CLARA

6pm-11pm

WHERE TO EAT: Paragary's

WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: Ink Eats and Drinks