71-Year-Old Woman Dies from Injuries Sustained in Hit-and-Run

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The 71-year-old victim of a hit-and-run has died, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

On Jan. 31, the woman and a 6-year-old boy were crossing the street at Freeport Boulevard and Oregon Drive when they were hit by a car.

The driver left the scene. Police officials later identified the driver as 22-year-old Gurdeep Sidhu after he turned himself in.

The boy is still in critical condition, according to the police department.

Following the hit-and-run, neighbors who live near Freeport Boulevard told FOX40 the area has been known to be unsafe for pedestrians. In a statement, the City of Sacramento said a crosswalk had once been installed at the intersection where the woman and boy were hit. It was removed “based on federal studies showing that marked crosswalks without a traffic signal may lead to more collisions than no marked crosswalk,” according to the statement.