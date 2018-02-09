Amazon Holds ‘Grand Opening’ of Sacramento Fulfillment Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Amazon offered a look at its newest Sacramento-area fulfillment center on Friday, a few months after operations began.

"I love it here," worker Barry Wriedt said. He's been at the facility for three months, preparing orders to be shipped.

"The work is gratifying, you get to help out the customers. It's satisfying. Everything is great here," he said.

The center opened back in October, in time for the holiday rush, but Friday was its grand opening to give community leaders a chance to get a behind the scenes tour.

From conveyor belts to the robotics, it was all on display.

And it isn't just some small shipping and handling facility. It's 855,000 square feet -- as big as Buckingham Palace.

Amazon hired 2,000 employees for the facility, making sure your orders are received, processed and shipped.