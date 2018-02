STOCKTON — A car crashed into a clothing store Friday morning in Stockton.

Video posted to the Stockton Police Department’s Twitter feed shows a car a good distance inside the store on West Lane, near East Hammer Lane.

Breaking: Vehicle into a business in the 8000 blk of West Lane. Driver transported to hospital due to complaint of pain. Business was closed. pic.twitter.com/NgZl9qbnZ1 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) February 9, 2018

The driver was taken to the hospital after a complaint of pain, police said.

The store was closed at the time, and no other injuries were reported.

Police said the driver, 36, may have accidentally accelerated when trying to park.