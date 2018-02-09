Karma is out near Sunrise Mall at the Sunrise and Greenback intersection helping firefighters raise money for burn victims and the Firefighters Burn Institute. If you'd like to help out, just drive through that area February 8-11 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. with cash in your hand.
Fill the Boot for Burns
Fill the Boot for Burns
