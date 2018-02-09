‘Godfather Part II’ Lake Tahoe Home Goes Up for Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE TAHOE -- Well now you can own a piece of film history in Lake Tahoe.

The Lake Tahoe front home sits on a property featured in one of the few sequels some consider to be better than the original -- Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather Part II."

Katherina Haug is the co-listing agent and Craig Miller is the broker handling the listing.

In the movie, characters suggest the property is on the Nevada side of the lake, but it's really in California.

The property was built by industrialist Henry Kaiser in 1938. Kaiser called the 15-acre property Fleur du Lac Estates, meaning "flower by the lake."

Haug and Miller said the home for sale was built after the 1974 film was made, as were the other 20 homes which now stand. But much like the film, some of the building material came straight from Italy.

However, the original boathouses, seen in many scenes of the film, are still standing. Purchasing the house gives you access to them.

The home comes with stunning lake views and several fireplaces, where you can talk, or yell, at family members.

But a word of advice to anyone who buys this home: Be careful who you go out on the lake with, because you might end up sleeping with the fishes.

Anyone who buys the property can hold weddings there --but for their immediate family members only.