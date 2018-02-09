In Your Neighborhood: Vacaville

Olivia and Mae are having a ton of fun in Vacaville for this week’s In Your Neighborhood!

Pena Adobe Park

Olivia is learning some Vacaville Native American history as she checks out the 470 acre park. Pena Adobe includes the historic Pena Adobe home, barbecue areas, horseshoe pit, multi-purpose field, bike trails, a small pond, excellent hiking, Lagoon Valley Lake for fishing and non-motorized boating. The park also features a 30,000 square foot fenced in dog park complete with trees, water and trash receptacles.

Outer Limits Virtual Reality

Mae is having a load of fun while also discovering her new fear of heights at Outer Limits Virtual Reality. She got to play the popular "Richies Plank Experience" where players walk across an actual wood board that is virtually 500 feet over a city street.

Lagoon Valley Park

Olivia is checking out the view at Lagoon Valley Park.

Fortress Restaurant and Lounge

Mae is in downtown Vacaville checking out the food options at the Fortress Restaurant and Lounge.