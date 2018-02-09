Local Firefighters Join Together to Support Burn Survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Firefighters from around the region took to the streets of Citrus Heights Friday morning, boots in hand, appealing to the kindness of the community.

All funds went toward the Firefighters Burn Institute, a charity providing support to burn survivors and funding burn research.

"Usually every year we get multiple burn survivors that stop by and say 'hi,' hang out with us. So they tend to share their stories, which is kind of even more motivation to be out here and realize what we`re doing this for," said Ryan Gardner of the Sacramento Fire Department.

It was Gardner's second day atop the fire truck in the parking lot of Sunrise Mall. For the next three days, he and Tyler Craft have pledged to not let their feet touch the ground.

"So we stay the night up here in this portable drill tower and we spend most of our day out in the ladder truck out over traffic. And we just kind of rally our off-duty firefighters that are coming in, helping collect money," Craft said.

Friday morning, firefighters got some additional help.

Local television and radio staff, including FOX40's own Karma Dickerson, partnered with firefighters, seeing who could collect the most money in a half hour. Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade and Dickerson came in second place.

In all, six stations helped raise $3,095. Firefighters hope the community continues to show their generosity through the weekend in Citrus Heights.