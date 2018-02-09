Luis Bracamontes Convicted in Killings of Deputy, Detective

In all of his court appearances, Bracamontes displayed bizarre behavior and was prone to profane outbursts -- even admitting to the killings. Bracamontes said on the first day of the trial that he wished he had killed more.
His own defense attorneys agreed that Bracamontes killed Oliver and Davis, but argued that he was mentally ill.
In all, Bracamontes was found guilty of 15 charges -- including attempted murder, carjacking and gun charges.
Bracamontes, who is in the country illegally, smiled at Oliver's widow as the verdict was being read. He also chuckled as the jury was dismissed for the day.
Bracamontes faces the death penalty in the case. The penalty phase begins March 5.
