Nevada County Woman’s Shooting Death Troubles, Puzzles Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA CITY -- Family and friends of a grandmother found shot to death in her Nevada City home are grappling with the question -- who would want 67-year-old Pamela Tobiassen DeGrio dead?

“She was the consummate cowgirl. You know, she was out here on her lovely little horses doing her barrel racing and Gym Con events," friend Mathra Kubitchek said.

Pam's family, the Tobiassens, have deep roots in Nevada City. They created the Nevada County Horsemen's Club, and she was well known for her role in rodeos over the decades.

Pam was found Tuesday inside her home along Bloomfield Road in Nevada City. Investigators say she had been shot multiple times.

“Pam wouldn’t have any enemies," Kubitchek told FOX40. "She was just such a kind-hearted, generous woman.”

Anyone with information about Pam's killing is asked to contact the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.