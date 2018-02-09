Sacramento Investigators Search for Suspect who Planted Camera in Store’s Bathrooms

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento detectives are searching for a man suspected of putting a hidden camera in a local store’s bathrooms.

Last October, an employee at a retail store discovered a small camera positioned under a sink in the bathroom. It was pointed at a urinal and toilet.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department looked through the footage captured on the camera and found the suspect had placed the camera in an additional bathroom in a similar spot earlier in the day.

After hitting record, the man was caught on the camera. The surveillance system in the store also captured the man.

The suspect has not been identified by the sheriff’s department.

Investigators do not believe any other local businesses have been affected.