Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Sacramento`s Top Roller Derby Teams Unify as Sacramento Roller Derby

Posted 11:24 AM, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 11:23AM, February 9, 2018

Pedro is hanging out with the newly formed Sacramento Roller Derby team -- a combo of the Sac City Rollers and Sacred City Derby. The two teams announced their unification in October 2017 and they'll be playing their first game this weekend on February 10 at The Rink in Sacramento.