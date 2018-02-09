Vintage Truck Stolen from Citrus Heights Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- A special vintage truck was stolen from a Citrus Heights man Thursday.

"My grandfather helped raise me. He was real important in my life," said Andre Ibarra.

Ibarra's grandfather died in 2011 but the connection between the two didn't change. Ibarra still felt that bond because of the truck.

"It's just been a piece of him with me," he said.

The truck passed down from his grandfather was a reminder of all the memories they shared. So when Ibarra looked out his Citrus Heights apartment window Thursday morning and noticed it was missing he was devastated.

"I had those memories with my grandfather and I want those memories with my son, and it was taken early," Ibarra said.

Ibarra says he had just spent $1,500 repairing the truck to give his little family another way to get around town.

"The realization that all this investment and time and possibilities I was building up for just were gone," Ibarra said.

Well, he thought it was gone.

After FOX40 left Ibarra Friday afternoon, he called with some great news. He found the truck while running errands. It was parked at a McDonald's in Citrus Heights, about three miles from his apartment.

He said it likely ran out of gas and the person who stole it ditched it there.

FOX40 asked Ibarra earlier in the day if his grandfather was still alive what his advice would be regarding the truck being stolen.

"I'm sure he'd tell me to see the positive in it," he replied.