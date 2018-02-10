2 Killed in Head-On Collision on Highway 20

While driving west of Yuba City on Highway 20 Saturday morning two people died in a head-on collision.

Around 10:05 a.m., 18-year-old Jacob Correia was driving westbound on Highway 20 behind Cody Arnold. The 18-year-old driver crashed into the back of Arnold, pushing his car into a tractor.

Correia’s Ford Expedition swerved into the eastbound lane of the roadway and collided head-on with a Chevrolet S-10, according to the CHP.

Another driver on the eastbound side of the road who saw the head-on collision was unable to stop his car before hitting the back of the Chevrolet.

CHP officials report the 48-year-old male driver and 58-year-old female passenger of the Chevrolet both died at the scene of the crash.

Correia was injured and flown to a hospital. No one else was injured in the collisions.

Neither drugs nor alcohol was involved in the collisions.