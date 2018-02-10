3 Dead in Tour Helicopter Crash at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a tour helicopter has crashed in the Grand Canyon, killing three people.

Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley said six passengers and a pilot were on board the Papillion helicopter when it crashed around 5:20 p.m. The other four were injured, and were still being treated at the scene.

An after-hours phone call to aerial tour company Papillion was not immediately returned Saturday. The company’s website says it flies roughly 600,000 passengers a year on Grand Canyon and other tours.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the Eurocopter EC130 crashed in unknown circumstances and sustained heavy damage.

Federal authorities will investigate.