ELK GROVE — As strong winds whipped through the region Saturday, 9,403 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers lost power.

As of 6 p.m., power was restored to all Elk Grove customers.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Valley until 10 p.m. Saturday, with wind gusts expected to reach 45 mph.

The cause of the outages has not been reported by SMUD or local officials.