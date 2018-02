WEST SACRAMENTO — Investigators are on the scene in West Sacramento where a burned body was found.

Fire crews responded to the area of 600 W. Capitol Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Saturday for a small fire.

When they arrived, they found a badly burned body near an abandoned property.

At this time, it is not known if the person’s death was caused by the fire or if they dead beforehand.

