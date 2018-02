SACRAMENTO — Sacramento fire crews and officers are recovering a body found in the American River.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports boat and rescue officials arrived near the Howe Avenue bridge to find a dead woman in the water.

Her identity and cause of death have not been reported by investigators.

UPDATE: Crews have confirmed a deceased adult female in the American River. Assisting law enforcement with recovery, scene will be handed over to CSI and coroner shortly. pic.twitter.com/AKX9uwmhvP — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 11, 2018



