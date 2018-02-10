FAA Investigating 2 Malfunctions on Spirit Airlines Aircraft

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Federal aviation authorities are investigating two mechanical malfunctions on a Spirit Airlines aircraft that they describe as separate and unrelated incidents.

The Bay Area News Group reported Saturday that Spirit Airlines grounded an Airbus A321 after a Feb. 4 mid-air engine rattle that prompted the pilot to return to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

The plane was headed to Oakland, California.

On Jan. 28 crew members on a flight from Akron, Ohio to Fort Lauderdale were sickened by fumes from an auxiliary power unit on the same aircraft.

Spirit Airlines spokesman Stephen Schuler said that in both cases, some crew members were evaluated by physicians but not hospitalized.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said that the incidents are unrelated and involve two completely separate systems.