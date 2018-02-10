Police Investigating Explosion at Rocklin Apartment Complex

ROCKLIN — Windows were blown out and apartment building was evacuated after what Rocklin police called a suspicious explosion Saturday evening.

The Rocklin Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the explosion at a 2nd Street apartment complex.

“All the sudden I felt the floor roll, and my ears pop, and I heard glass shattering,” said neighbor John Roberston.

Robertson says he lives upstairs from the apartment where the explosion happened. At least, he did. As of 8:30 p.m., it was unclear if the building would be safe to re-enter.

“Threw open their window, shoved the hose through the window and said, ‘Put the freakin’ fire out.’ They looked at me like I’m dumb. ‘What do we do with the hose?'” Robertson recalled. “There was a fire in the bathroom, basically what was going on.”

Police say they are bringing in specialized investigators to figure out what caused the explosion.

So far, no arrests have have been made.

“My understanding is, we only had one person who had some real minor injuries,” said Sgt. Gilbert Farrulla. “Nobody was transported to the hospital.”

Other residents of the apartment building could be seen carrying belongings to their cars as they looked for somewhere else to stay.

Robertson says he’s been suspicious about drug activity in the apartment beneath his for some time.

“Oh I’m mad as heck. Yeah, I do it right. I go to work everyday. And you got people who sit at home and do this kind of dumb s*** all day,” he said.

Drivers and citizens have been asked to avoid the area between Maple Street and Rocklin Road.

Stay with FOX40 News for more updates on this developing investigation.