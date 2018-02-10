Stockton Woman Says Stranger Followed Her, Harassed Her and Tried to Get Into Her Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A Stockton woman claims a man followed her and tried to get her to leave with him.

It started innocently enough when Kimberly Burton stopped at a red light Friday night. The man in the car next to her "rolled down the window, told me I had a nice car. I replied 'thank you,' not thinking anything of it," she recalled.

It wasn't until she drove into a parking lot on the corner of West Harding Way and North Harrison Street in Stockton that Burton realized something was a little off. She says the same car followed her in and parked next to her.

"He's right at my window," Burton told FOX40. "Instantly the scariest thing ever. He just kept saying, 'Come with me, come with me, come with me.'"

Burton said she was able to get by the man and go inside a liquor store -- but he didn't leave. He's seen in a surveillance video lingering around her car.

She said when she walked back outside the man became more aggressive.

"He's like, 'Come on, let's talk,'" Burton said. "He kept running around to the passenger side, trying to open the door. And then he went like this and that's when I was like, 'You need to get away from me right now.'"

That's when two people nearby saw what was going on.

"He was like, 'Are you OK? Are you OK? I was watching you. I saw your body language,'" Burton told FOX40.

Their interference was what made the man finally leave, according to Burton. "He literally sped off," she said.

Burton doesn't know what the man wanted, but she could't help but think the worse. She wants her experience to be a lesson for others.

"Be careful of their surroundings and just be safe," she said.

Burton reports the man was Asian and driving a black Acura. She plans to file a police report.