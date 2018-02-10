Suspects Connected to Shooting Death of 5-Year-Old Modesto Boy Arrested

MODESTO — Authorities have arrested three suspects connected to two northeast Modesto homicides that happened in late 2017.

Saturday morning, authorities served several search warrants connected to the shooting deaths of 5-year-old Xavier Smith on Lake Park Court and 21-year-old Cody Lea at Ustach Park.

The shooter in both cases, 21-year-old Robert Davis was arrested late Friday night at a motel in Santa Cruz by the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Police say, on October 28, 2017, 20-year-old Ryan DeSousa drove into Lake Park Court with Davis as his passenger. Davis then began shooting at multiple residences which lead to the death of Xavier and the injury of another juvenile.

Authorities say drugs were the motive behind the shooting but do not believe Xavier’s home was the intended target.

DeSousa was arrested and booked in the Stanislaus County Jail for murder.

The third suspect, 21-year-old David Wilmore Jr., is said to be involved in the murder of Lea at Ustach Park.

Detectives say Wilmore Jr. was an accomplice to Davis when he shot and killed the victim on November 21, 2017.

Wilmore Jr. was arrested and will be booked in the Stanislaus County Jail for murder.