Two Men Connected to Dead Body Found in Rural Sacramento County Arrested for Homicide

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department has arrested two men connected to a dead body found in a rural area of Sacramento County back in November 2017.

The body of 51-year-old Jeffrey Turner was found on Kasser Road near Tan Woods Road in Elverta, near Gibson Ranch Park.

At the time, detectives believe the man died from injuries caused by a vehicle. The sheriff’s department called the death “suspicious” and believed the man was killed in a hit-and-run.

Thursday, 21-year-old Julius Hargrove was booked for Turner’s murder after being apprehended in Las Vegas.

Saturday, authorities also arrested 47-year-old Frank McCormick for Turner’s murder.

Both suspects are currently in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail and are being held without bail due to their charges.

It is not known what connection Hargrove and McCormick to the victim.

38.714506 -121.462807