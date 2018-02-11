3 Stabbed During Altercation in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Three people were stabbed Saturday night during an altercation in South Sacramento.

Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies found the three victims around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of 65th Street and Savings Place.

The victims were hospitalized and are expected to survive their injuries. Their identities have not been reported.

One possible suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody for their involvement in the attack, according to Hampton.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the altercation and who else may have been involved.