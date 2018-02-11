Deputies Investigate Suspicious Death in Tahoma

TAHOMA — Deputies with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Tahoma.

Just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called out to investigate reports of shots fired in the area of Timber Wolf Drive and Alder Street.

Upon arrival, a deputy could hear gunshots coming from the area of a known felon’s home, the sheriff’s office said.

Shortly after, the deputy saw the suspected person leaving the home, according to the sheriff’s office. A pursuit then began.

Investigators tell FOX40 that the suspect ran into a restaurant at the Homewood Ski Resort. The restaurant was evacuated.

The suspect was later taken into custody by Placer County sheriff’s deputies.

When deputies conducted a welfare check at the original address, a body was found inside.

The identity of the victim is not known.

The investigation spans two counties and there are multiple crime scenes, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

