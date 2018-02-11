Stockton Police Chief: Women Accuse Officer of ‘Absolutely Abhorrent’ Behavior

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department released a statement Sunday regarding accusations made by several women against Officer Matthew Huff.

Multiple complaints were filed by the unnamed women, which included allegations of “absolutely abhorrent” behavior, said Chief Eric Jones.

“The Stockton Police Department does not stand for such behavior,” he said in the statement.

Details surrounding the allegations were not included in the statement.

Huff, who has been with the police department for more than five years, was arrested and later released on Feb. 3. He is suspected of contacting a minor with the intent of sex, sending harmful matter to seduce a minor and annoying or molesting a child under 18.

Public Information Officer Joe Silva said in part, “We want the community to know we took these complaints seriously, investigated them thoroughly, and arrested one of our own. Even though an arrest happened, there is still an on-going criminal and personnel investigation.”

