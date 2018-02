HUGHSON — A freight train derailed late Saturday night in Hughson, emergency officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported, but crews were on site in case of any hazardous material spill.

Emergency officials said roads were also closed as a result of the derailment:

East & Westbound Hatch at Santa Fe.

Southbound Santa Fe at Leedon

Westbound Hatch at Mountain View

Eastbound Hatch at Baldwin

It was not immediately known what caused the crash.