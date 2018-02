Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- An 18-year-old was shot at while sitting in a car Monday in a Woodland parking lot.

Investigators report someone shot into the man's car three times outside the Ross on East Main Street.

Police are investigating the shooting and searching for a suspect or suspects. They have no further details about the shooting.

The 18-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries from shattered glass.

A closer look at where bullets entered a car in the Ross store parking lot in Woodland. Look for the white tags in the wide shot picture. Still no description of suspects available. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/gcO9WmQjD7 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) February 13, 2018

Stay with FOX40 News for more updates on this developing investigation.