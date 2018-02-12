2 Suspects Arrested after 19-Year-Old Brutally Stabbed, Left to Die in Livermore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Alameda County Sheriff's deputies arrested two 19-year-olds Monday suspected of brutally killing a 19-year-old woman.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested around 10 a.m. at a Modesto home on Nadine Avenue near the intersection of Bystrum Road. Their identities will be reported Tuesday, according to Alameda County investigators.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, a 19-year-old Tracy woman was found along Tesla Road, a rural road in unincorporated Livermore. She had been stabbed multiple times and assaulted.

According to FOX40 affiliate KRON4, the 19-year-old victim was dumped on the road, where she crawled nearly 100 yards, leaving a trail of blood behind until a passerby found her.

She was flown to Eden Hospital, where she died around two hours after she was found, KRON4 reports.

Investigators say she was able to identify her attackers before she died, which led them to Nadine Avenue.

"This victim really tried to survive, and she fought and she fought," said Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. "The last thing, we believe, that she was able to do was to point us in the direction of the people that killed her. And that's pretty remarkable."

The victim's identity has not been reported.

Neighbors in Modesto told FOX40 they were confused, shocked and scared. A nearby resident said she saw 20 officers storm into the Nadine Avenue home. She said she has never had any issues with the suspects and was in disbelief that they were being accused of something so vicious.