CHP’s Newest Commissioner Comes with Decades of Experience

SACRAMENTO -- Warren Stanley is the man at the top of an 11,000-person agency with 7,500 sworn officers.

Stanley, the newest commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, is the first African-American to be appointed to the post.

"When I came on over 35 years ago I never thought about being the commissioner," Stanley said.

He could have retired from the CHP six years ago with full benefits but says the same reasons that drew him to the CHP as a cadet still hold true today.

Growing up in a small farming town 45 miles outside of Fresno, the CHP was often the only law officers around.

"Growing up as a young child I always liked helping people.I just wanted to graduate from the academy and get out on the road and help people," Stanley told FOX40.

But the agency is now more than just patrolling roads and highways.

Over the years they've taken on security and crowd control duties at the State Capitol, enduring recent claims that they've taken the side of violent Nazi demonstrators over equally violent counter-demonstrators. While not commenting on actions still under investigation, Stanley is clearly focused on the reputation of the CHP.

"Every day, we're talking to our personnel about how we treat people," he said.

His Public Trust initiative seeks to interact with the community, to counter any accusations of bias, racial or otherwise, in enforcing the law. To Stanley, the concept is as simple as what his parents instilled in him as a child.

"You kinda have to put yourself in their shoes and how they would feel," he told FOX40. "And that's how you're able to treat people in a fair manner."

At the same time, Stanley is aware that officers are exposed to danger. Two CHP officers were killed on the job last year.

"We do everything we can to maintain their safety and at the end of the day, they go home safe," Stanley said.